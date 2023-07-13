Dirty Birds, Spa Bliss to Celebrate Women Making a Difference Night

July 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - On the 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention that launched the women's rights movement, the Charleston Dirty Birds, Spa Bliss and other community partners will celebrate the many ways women make a difference in our community on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The event coincides with the Dirty Birds game that night against the York Revolution with the celebration starting soon after the gates of GoMart Ballpark open at 5:30 p.m.

"Women Making a Difference Night is so much more than just free tickets for women and girls to show up to experience a baseball game and a social event," said Dirty Birds General Manager, Jeremy Taylor. "We are honoring and showcasing many different ways women make a difference in our city and region as business owners and leaders, in government and non-profit organizations, through education and the arts, providers of our food and drinks, in health care and other service industry jobs, within our homes, faith community and other local organizations - and so much more."

The celebration will kick off with a pre-game parade across the baseball field in which girls and women of all ages are invited to describe how they already are - or want to become - difference makers. Any girl or woman who wants to join the parade needs to be at GoMart Ballpark between 5:30 and 5:45 that evening. The Dirty Birds are also collecting 20-second video tributes to showcase difference-making women in our community.

"During this Women Making a Difference event, we celebrate the determination, leadership, accomplishments, and perseverance that women in our West Virginia community have given us," explained Kathy Rubio, owner of Spa Bliss, the presenting sponsor, and member of Charleston City Council. "I would like to say to the women and young girls of our community today: Keep standing up for what you believe in; keep breaking down barriers that exist in our society for women; and keep putting passion into your everyday life and work toward your dreams, and you will continue to make this community and our world a better place."

Sponsored stations on the concourse are scheduled to include information about health care, voting and civic engagement, career opportunities and a showcase of women-owned / operated food and beverage businesses.

In addition to Spa Bliss as the presenting sponsor, other All-Star sponsors include the City of Charleston Mayor's Office, the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative and Dow. The Charleston Area Alliance is also a co-sponsor.

Girls and women - including their organizations, clubs and/or teams - can access free tickets to the game through Event Planning Committee partners, Spa Bliss (spabliss.com), and Focus Marketing Company (morgan@focusmco.com).

For more information about submitting a video tribute, please email Toast@dirtybirdsbaseball.com as soon as possible.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.