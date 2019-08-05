Revs Blast Bees to Cap Perfect Road Trip, Match Record Winning Streak

August 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(New Britain, CT): Dan Minor worked eight spectacular innings and the offense put up another big day as the York Revolution capped a perfect seven-game road trip with a franchise record-tying eighth consecutive win overall, 10-1 over the New Britain Bees on Sunday afternoon at New Britain Stadium. The first place Revs improve to 18-5 in the second half and return home Monday at 6:30 p.m. to host the Somerset Patriots.

Minor (7-5) tied Mitch Atkins for the team lead with his seventh victory, bookending the road trip with a pair of gems. On Sunday he allowed just an unearned run on two hits in a season-high eight innings of work, retiring each of the final 14 batters he faced, a season-best for a Revs hurler.

New Britain starter Devin Burke matched Minor early in the game, retiring the first nine that he faced but the Revs pounced in the middle innings.

Justin Trapp ignited the offense with a two-strike single to right to lead off the fourth. Angelys Nina followed with an RBI double down the left field line, quickly putting York on top 1-0. Telvin Nash followed with an RBI double down the left field line of his own and Isaias Tejeda made it 3-0 on an RBI single to left-center as the rally took shape with the first four batters of the inning all collecting hits.

The Bees answered in the bottom half as Bijan Rademacher reached on an error, moved to third on a single to right by Mike Carp, and scored on a sac fly to right by Jason Rogers.

Henry Castillo launched a three-run homer to right-center with two outs in the sixth to extend the York lead to 6-1.

The Revs plated four more runs in the seventh to run away with it as Nina laced an RBI single to right, Tejeda ripped an RBI knock to left, and Carlos Franco capped the day's scoring with a two-run double to right-center.

Phil Walby closed it out with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Notes: The Revs have won eight straight for the fifth time in club history and second time in a month; they had previously not enjoyed a streak of eight games since the 2011 campaign. York is now 27-6 since the first eight-game streak began on June 25, and now 39-10 since June 10. The Revs have won 12 consecutive road games, having more than doubled the previous franchise record road winning streak. The Revs have swept four road series this season, doubling the previous club record for a single season; it marks the first time they've ever swept the same team on the road twice in one season. York finishes the season series with New Britain 13-6, having won 11 of the last 12 head-to-head. The 7-0 road trip is the Revs' first ever trip of more than six victories, and the first unbeaten two-city trip in club history. Trapp posted three hits in all three games of the series at New Britain, going 9-for-15 on the weekend. York righty Duke von Schamann (6-3, 2.67) will start Monday's opener against Somerset righty Vince Molesky (3-2, 5.91). It is a Hunger Free Monday presented by United Fiber & Data to benefit the York County Food Bank. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.