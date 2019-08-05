Ducks Early Offense Prevails in Series Opener
August 5, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
Waldorf, MD - The Blue Crabs, fresh off a near series sweep had a near must win series in front of them as the Long Island Ducks rolled into town. 22 combined hits in the first four innings propelled the Ducks to a 8-5 lead, a score that would hold for the duration of the contest.
After plating a trio of runs in the first two innings, Cory Vaughn unloaded for a solo homer in the bottom of the second that smacked off the McConnell Pools sign in left-center field, making the score 3-1 Ducks through two innings.
The top of the third inning spelled the end of the evening for the Blue Crabs starter, Tommy Thorpe (L, 2-4). Hector Sanchez, Daniel Fields, and Vladimir Frias each picked up an RBI in the frame, leading to Thorpe's exit, and the entrance of Kevin Munson.
The Blue Crabs added another run in the bottom of the third when Dean Green doubled into deep right field, bringing in Edwin Garcia and shaving the Long Island lead to 6-2.
The fourth inning featured even more offense. L.J. Mazzilli and Lew Ford each drove in a run in the top of the fourth, and both Mazzilli and Ford ended the contest with a trio of hits, the first three-hit game of the year for the MLB veteran, Ford, and the sixth of the season for Mazzilli.
Southern Maryland plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth on the Ducks starter, Pedro Beato (W, 1-2). After Josh McAdams grounded out to bring in a run, Edwin Garcia plated a pair on a double to right field, making the score 8-5.
In a game that featured 22 hits and 13 runs through four innings, anything seemed possible for the Blue Crabs to come back and win. That was not the case however, as the offensive outburst was followed by silence in a final score of 8-5 in favor of the Ducks.
The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Tuesday August 6th for the second of a four game set with the Long Island Ducks, and a 6:35 p.m first pitch.
Catch all Blue Crabs home games on the Blue Crabs Broadcast Network, live streamed on YouTube (@SOMDBlueCrabs) Facebook (@SOMDBlueCrabs) and Twitter (@BlueCrabs).
