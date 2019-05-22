Revs Blank Crabs in Front of 6,000-Plus

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution used six different pitchers to strike out 12 Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and record their third shutout of the season in a combined five-hitter, winning 4-0 in front of 6,457 at PeoplesBank Park on Wednesday evening. The win is the third straight for the Revs, notching their longest winning streak of the young season, as they go for a four-game sweep of the Crabs on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Ian Thomas got the start for the Revs and was dealing early, striking out all three Crabs he faced in the top of the first inning.

The Revs got on the board early in their half of the first. J.P. Sportman led off the game with a single and immediately stole second. Alexi Casilla grounded out to second to move Sportman to third. After Crabs starter John Hayes retired Henry Castillo on a strike out, Telvin Nash delivered a two-out infield single to plate the first run of the ballgame, giving the Revs the early 1-0 lead.

Thomas stayed sharp in the top of the second inning as he retired the side in order while picking up his fourth strike out of the game.

The Revs batters stayed hot in the second as well, as Nate Coronado blasted a two-run home run well over the Arch Nemesis in left to give the Revs a 3-0 lead. The long ball was Coronado's first in a York uniform and also brought home Welington Dotel who hustled out a triple earlier in the frame.

After a scoreless third inning for both teams, Jay Miller (1-1) came into the game as the Revs first reliever. Miller worked two scoreless innings while striking out three Crabs preserving the lead at 3-0.

Rob Carson was called upon to work the top of the sixth inning. The York lefty was impressive as he worked around a leadoff single to retire the next three in order.

The Revs tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on a one-out single to center from Dotel, moving the lead to 4-0.

Jameson McGrane stifled the Crabs, retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh inning with help of a double play. York lefty Jarrett Martin followed suit by working a scoreless eighth.

The Revs turned to right hander Pat Young to preserve the shutout in the ninth inning. Young, who has yet to allow a hit in five outings (5.2 innings) as a member of the Revs, was perfect and finished the shutout with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Notes: The crowd of 6,457 is the largest Wednesday crowd in PeoplesBank Park history. It is the largest at PeoplesBank Park since September 16, 2017 when 7,035 witnessed the Revs clinch a second half division title with a win over Lancaster. It is already the second crowd of 6,000-plus this season, their most since having two such crowds in 2017. The three-game winning streak is the Revs' first since last September. The 12 strike outs from Revs pitchers ties a season-best for a nine-inning game. York has held Southern Maryland to a total of one run on nine hits the last two nights. The Revs have allowed five runs to the Crabs in the first three games of the series with three coming on one swing in Monday's game. Thomas' start was his first since April 29, 2016 with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thomas becomes the 11th in Revs history to strike out the side to begin a game. Dotel (3-for-4) tied a season-high with three hits while going over 500 Atlantic League hits in his career (now 501). The Revs bullpen now owns a 2.42 ERA over the last eight games. Melky Mesa (2-for-4) has now hit safely in seven straight. York righty Mitch Atkins (1-2, 3.94) will face Southern Maryland right-hander Daryl Thompson (2-2, 3.90) on Thursday at 11 a.m. on Baseball in Education Day. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

