Bees Pound Out Eleven Hits In Win Over Barnstormers

May 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Lancaster, PA) - The New Britain Bees (10-13) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (9-15) 6-2 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday night to even up the three-game midweek series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just two runs on four hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking one and striking out seven. Lancaster starting pitcher Jared Lakind (0-1) was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in three and one-third innings on the mound, walking four while striking out two and tossing a pair of wild pitches.

Down 2-0 in the top half of the fourth inning, the Bees took a 3-2 lead (one they would never relinquish) thanks to an RBI two-base hit off the bat of Jonathan Galvez and a two-run double to the opposite field in right produced by Tyler Motter, his first two rib-eye steaks in a New Britain uniform. The visitors made it 5-2 in their favor in the top of the fifth with the big blow provided by Alejandro De Aza who launched a solo home run well over the right field wall, extending his hitting streak to a team-high 11 straight games. The boys from the Hardware City scored once more in the top of the sixth to give the game its final score of 6-2 when De Aza tallied a hustle run-scoring infield singled that allowed Alexi Amarista to cross the plate after he lead off the frame with a free pass. Following Friedrich's five solid innings, the Bees bullpen trio of Jed Bradley, Sammy Gervacio, and Giovanni Soto concluded the contest by tossing four frames of work without allowing a single run, striking out five in the process as New Britain erased 12 Lancaster batters on strikes , matching a single-game season-high last set on May 3rd when the Bees fell to the Somerset Patriots 7-5 in ten innings at New Britain Stadium. Galvez led the way for New Britain with a three-hit performance.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, May 24th when they welcome in the High Point Rockers to the Hardware City for the first time in franchise history, kicking off a three-game Memorial Day Weekend series as well as a seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the Bees Best Bites Wing Night! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone in attendance can purchase a wristband for just five dollars, enabling them to try wings from local restaurants and vote for their favorites! It will also be another Fat Tire Friday, as fans 21 and older can enjoy Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts for just five dollars!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.