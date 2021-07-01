Revs' Bid for Record Comeback Falls Inches Short

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution made a run at a record comeback but came up inches shy in Thursday's series finale against the High Point Rockers, losing 9-8 at Truist Point. The Revs settle for winning two of three in the series, and return home for July 4 weekend, hosting the Lancaster Barnstormers in the first of four on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

York trailed 9-0 heading to the eighth inning and nearly pulled off the unthinkable, rallying for eight unanswered runs over the final two innings.

Darian Sandford kicked off a four-run eighth with a leadoff walk and Carlos Castro extended his hitting streak to seven games with a one-out single to center. JC Encarnacion busted up the shutout with an RBI infield single, and pinch-hitter Jack Kenley whacked a two-run triple down the right field line to pull York within 9-3. Kenley crossed home on a wild pitch to make it a four-run frame.

Rockers reliever Ryan Chaffee entered to strike out the final two batters in the eighth, but things went south for him in the ninth beginning with a pair of walks to James Harris and Lenin Rodriguez to set the table. Sandford cracked a two-run triple into the left field corner to suddenly thrust the Revs back within three and Yan Sanchez hammered a two-run homer into the left field flower bed to make it a one-run game in stunning fashion.

Rockers closer Preston Gainey was summoned and recorded the first two outs including a terrific sliding backhand stab by Michael Russell at shortstop on Encarnacion's sharp grounder for the second out. Pinch-hitter Tyler Hill worked a walk to keep the game alive and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Walner Espinal's bid for a game-tying knock was denied as Johnny Field made an incredible diving catch in shallow center to allow the Rockers to cling to the one-run victory.

York fell behind early as Jerry Downs connected on a two-run homer to center field in the first. A Field sac fly to center in the second and a Russell RBI fielder's choice in the fourth extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

The Rockers struck for a big fifth inning, scoring four times to seemingly put it out of reach. Stuart Levy led off with a first pitch triple off the center field fence and Jared Mitchell ripped a first pitch RBI single through a drawn-in infield. James McOwen added a two-run homer to right to make it 8-0 and singled home another run in the sixth inning as the margin grew to 9-0.

Revs starter Austin Steinfort (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing eight runs in five innings on a club record nine walks.

Rockers lefty Bryce Hensley (2-2) picked up the win with six shutout frames, holding York to three hits.

The comeback would have marked the largest in franchise history; York's biggest come-from-behind victory all-time is seven runs.

York righty Jake Welch (1-2, 5.33) faces Lancaster lefty Augie Sylk (1-0, 7.59) in Friday's opener. It's a Friday Night Throwdown presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Foodie Friday, and Fast Play Friday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

