Revolution Returns to 100%

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has reached the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

After more than a year of limited operations and reduced capacities - and a cancelled 2020 baseball season - the team announced today it will complete the rest of the 2021 season at 100% capacity and resume all pre-pandemic operations.

The official return to normalcy means all seats at PeoplesBank Park are now available for Revolution ticket purchasers. Pod seating has been eliminated, and the ballpark's full complement of 7,500 seats is again available for Revolution games and other non-game events.

The team will also resume a fan favorite and again permit fans to interact with players and seek autographs, including during autograph sessions held as part of each Sunday Fun Day presented by Weis Markets. The first autograph session of 2021 will take place this Sunday as part of July4York presented by Traditions Bank.

The Revolution also announced that 100% of its coaches and players and those staff members defined by the Atlantic League as Tier 1 personnel are either fully vaccinated or will achieve full vaccination in the coming few weeks. That qualified the team for the league's relaxed COVID-19 protocols, which eliminate the need for COVID-19 testing and other precautions when a team achieves and maintains a 90% vaccination rate. The Revolution was among the first teams in the league to qualify for the relaxed protocols.

"We have been working diligently toward this goal since our season was announced, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver on this promise to our fans just in time for Independence Day," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to announce our independence from pandemic-prompted restrictions and grateful to all those in our community who did their part to make this possible. With so much of our season left, it is great to be able to say things are truly back to normal at PeoplesBank Park."

