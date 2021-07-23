Revs Become Ducks' Latest Victims in Blowout Loss

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution suffered their most lopsided loss and allowed their highest single game run total in franchise history, falling 19-1 to the Long Island Ducks on Friday night at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs' brief two-game winning streak is halted while the Ducks have now won 10 consecutive games. York looks to even the series on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Long Island built a large lead early with seven runs on six hits, sending 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning. After retiring two of the first three batters, nine straight reached on Revs starter Austin Steinfort. For the Ducks, Daniel Fields and Jesse Berardi did the most damage in the inning. With the bases loaded, Fields brought in two on a base hit to right field. Berardi followed with a three-run home run that just cleared the right field wall.

In the second, Fields continued to punish York with a two-run double to right center, making it 9-0 after an error and a walk allowed the first two hitters to reach.

Sal Giardina led off the fourth with a solo home run to right center, increasing the margin to 10-0.

York answered with a home run of their own in the bottom of the frame as Carlos Castro unleashed a solo blast to the left of the batter's eye to make it 10-1 on his 12th long ball of the season.

The Ducks' offense kept coming as Fields collected a double to left with the bases-loaded to clear them for three more and a 13-1 advantage in the fifth. Fields finished the night with seven RBI, the highest single-game total against the Revs all-time, while finishing one shy of both a stadium record and a Ducks single-game record.

Batting around for the second time, Long Island tallied six more runs in the seventh on just two hits. The first three hitters reached on a hit by pitch and two walks. Giardina walked to force in the first run. Berardi brought in another on an RBI fielder's choice. Vladimir Frias added another on a single to left, Steve Lombardozzi worked a bases loaded walk, and LJ Mazzilli drove in the final two of the inning on a ground rule double to left-center. Once the inning finished, Long Island led 19-1, with those 19 runs being the most scored against York in franchise history.

York righty Austin Steinfort (1-4) suffered the loss, working the first four innings. It followed a strong performance on the road against the Ducks in his previous outing as Friday was his third consecutive start to come against Long Island.

Anderson DeLeon (1-0) also faced the Revs for a third consecutive start and picked up the win for the Ducks, limiting York to one run over six innings while striking out seven.

The Revs seek to even the series Saturday with Jake Welch (1-3) on the mound opposite Ducks righty Mike Bolsinger (1-4). Saturday is Superhero Night presented by PA Virtual Charter School. The night features a Superhero Jersey Auction benefiting Community Progress Council and a Superhero Costume contest. All ages are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and join in the fun. After the game, stick around for Post-Game Fireworks! Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

