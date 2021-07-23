Ducks First Inning Dominance Leads to Another Big Victory

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 19-1 on Friday evening at PeoplesBank Park Legends in the opener of a three-game weekend series in the Keystone State.

Long Island went to work right away versus York starting pitcher Austin Steinfort in the top half of the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate, scoring seven two-out runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead, highlighted by run-scoring base knocks from Deibinson Romero and Steve Lombardozzi, a two-run single produced by Daniel Fields, and a three-run home run off the bat of Jesse Berardi. The Flock made it 9-0 in their favor in the top of the second with Fields doing the honors once again as he plated another pair with a double and after an inning and a half the visitors were in total control.

The Flock scored three more times in the sixth as Fields narrowly missed a grand slam home run to left centerfield but gladly took a bases clearing double to give the power-hitting outfielder seven rib-eye steaks on the night, a single-game season high by a Ducks player in 2021. Long Island finished a dominant offensive night in the seventh as six more runs came across to give the game its final score of 19-1 courtesy of a bases loaded walks to Lombardozzi and Sal Giardina, an RBI groundout from Berardi, a run-scoring single from Vladimir Frias, and a two-run ground-rule double off the bat of L.J. Mazzilli.

Long Island starting pitcher Anderson DeLeon (1-0) earned the win, allowing just one run on six hits (one home run) in seven innings pitched, walking one while striking out seven and tossing a wild pitch. Steinfort (1-4) suffered the loss, giving up ten runs (nine earned) on nine hits (two home runs) in just four innings of work, walking six and striking out three. Fields and Berardi led the way with three hits apiece as the Ducks scored 19 runs in a single contest for the third time on the 2021 campaign.

The Ducks continue their three-game set against the York Revolution on Saturday night in Pennsylvania. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Mike Bolsinger (1-4, 5.91) gets the nod for the Flock against Revolution righty Jake Welch (1-3, 9.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 27, to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

