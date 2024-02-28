Revs Announce Final Chapter of Promotions

(York, Pa.) - The final chapter of the 2024 season highlights the team's August and September promotional schedule. Headlining the promotions are amazing giveaways and auctions like maracas, a WellSpan beach towel, a fleece blanket, an oven mitt, two jersey auctions, and a hat auction. For the full list of promotions, click here.

August 1 - Revolution Fan Club hat auction celebrating DownTown's 17th birthday! Revs' players will sport mascot-inspired hats that will be auctioned off after the game.

August 9-11 - Ritmo de York three-game series presented by Bilingual Conexion. The series begins on August 9 with a Ritmo de York-themed maraca for the first 1,000 fans and a jersey auction after the game on Sunday, August 11.

August 10 - Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society will begin with a pregame concert by Behold the Beloved and end with an inside-the-park firework display.

August 16 - WellSpan Health beach towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The votes are in! Over a thousand fans voted for their favorite giveaway with an overwhelming 44% selecting the beach towel.

August 17 - The ZOOperstars! make their return and are sure to bring the fun as they perform dance routines, acrobatics, tricks, and comedy for fans of all ages.

August 30 - Ladies Night will give the first 500 ladies a Revolution fleece blanket.

September 6 - Ag & Farm Night with an Oven mitt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

September 11 - First Responders Night and jersey auction benefitting York County Veterans Outreach. On the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 Revs players will sport U.S.A themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

Other promotions include:

Friday, August 9 - National Night Out presented by AARP

Friday, August 16 - Scout Sleepover, Umpire Appreciation Night

Sunday, August 18 - Captain Bob's Crab Feast, 800-Minute Reading Club, Mason's Superhero Fun Run with Superhero appearances

Saturday, August 31 - York College Night, Postgame Fireworks presented by York College of Pennsylvania

Sunday, September 1 - Star Wars Day, Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets

Saturday, September 7 - High School Spirit Night, Postgame Fireworks

Sunday, September 8 - Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets, Recovery Day Picnic

Revolution season memberships are currently available at yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

