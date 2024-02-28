High Point Central and T.W. Andrews to Play Baseball at Truist Point

February 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - For the second consecutive year, High Point Central and T. Wingate Andrews High Schools will bring both of their baseball rivalry games to Truist Point in March.

Central will be the home team for the Friday, March 1 contest which starts at 6:00 p.m. Andrews will host the game on Wednesday, March 14, also at 6:00 p.m. The Truist Point gates will open at 5:30 p.m. prior to each game.

Tickets are priced at $7 and are available only at the gate on the day of the game.

The Bison and the Red Raiders have met over 100 times in baseball since Andrews opened in 1968.

"Celebrating the cross-town rivalry between High Point Central and T.W. Andrew by playing the games at Truist Point gives both schools a great spotlight," said High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch.

"For the third straight year, we have the pleasure and honor of playing in our cross-town rivalry game at the awesome Truist Point Ball Park," said High Point Central athletic director Michael Cook. "I am proud to say that High Point Central and the High Point Rockers have partnered in many ways, and we are fortunate to be able to play this awesome game at this awesome facility. The Rockers staff have always been so supportive and helpful with putting on this event. This game always serves two purposes: as the cross-town rivalry game and as the Andy Harper Memorial Game. I am proud that our student-athletes are afforded this opportunity and that the High Point Rockers are so supportive of our athletic departments!"

Harper was the long-time baseball coach at High Point Central High School who passed away in 2021. He led the Bison to the 4A playoffs in 2017. His impact on baseball in the Triad was immense as he spent time coaching at the North Carolina Baseball Academy and was the founder of Touch 'Em All, an organization that brought baseball to those who might not be able to afford it.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.