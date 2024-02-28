Open Player Tryout Saturday, April 13

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host an open player tryout at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 13. Ballplayers wishing to play for the Ducks will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Ducks coaches and team representatives.

Visit LIDucks.com/playertryout to submit a registration form

11 players have earned contracts with the Ducks via the team's previous open player tryouts. Among them are pitchers Jason Creasy, Tyler Honahan, Chris Pike, Anthony Rosati and Brandon Sherman; catchers Wagner Gomez and Francis Prettitore; infielders Jesse Russo and Edward Salcedo; and outfielders Robert Garcia and Mike Wilson. Creasy's contract was later purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2018, and he reached the Triple-A level with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Additionally, Anthony Sirianni was signed to serve as the Ducks bullpen catcher in 2021 following a successful tryout.

Members of the Ducks coaching staff and team representatives will be evaluating players at the ballpark. Manager Lew Ford, Pitching Coach Bobby Blevins, Hitting Coach Alexi Casilla and President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff are scheduled to be in attendance. Select participants (chosen by the coaching staff) will earn the opportunity to play in a live, on-field scrimmage following the tryout.

Position players must report to Fairfield Properties Ballpark no later than 8:30 a.m. for registration, while pitchers must report at 10:00 a.m. Participants must be 18 years of age or older, wear proper baseball attire and supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. Participants will also be required to sign a waiver before trying out. Cleats/spikes are only to be worn while on the field. All players must wear sneakers/turf shoes prior to reaching the field.

The Pro-Tryout Specifications are scheduled to include:

-Warmups

-60-Yard Dash

-Pop Time (Catchers)

-Infielders/Outfielders - Defensive Drills

-Pitcher Warmup in Outfield

-Position Players Hit BP, Pitchers Light Bullpen (pre-scrimmage)

-Scrimmage begins at approximately 12:00 p.m.

There will be an administration fee of $100 to participate in this year's tryout ($125 on the day of the event). To register and reserve your tryout spot, please CLICK HERE to submit a registration form. You may also contact Christine Blumenauer during normal business hours by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or emailing cblumenauer@liducks.com.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

