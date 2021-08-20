Revs and Lutherans Team Up

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution today announced tens of thousands of new additions to its team roster for one of its most important matchups.

York's professional baseball team has teamed up with the nearly 65,000 members of the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to create a unique fundraising effort to combat hunger in Central Pennsylvania. Called "Lutherans Fight Hunger," the event will use discounted ticket sales for the Revs' game on Saturday, September 4, to support the life-sustaining mission of the Central PA Food Bank.

Through a special portal found here on the Revolution website, supporters of the "Fight" can purchase tickets to the 6:30 p.m. game for the discounted price of just $10. More important, 50% of each ticket sold - $5 - will be donated to the Central PA Food Bank to support its efforts to end hunger in 27 counties in the center of the commonwealth.

"This has the potential to be a huge display of the strength of numbers," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile. "Between the synod's passionate members and the dedication of Revs fans to great causes, our game that Saturday could be a very big step in the fight against hunger. No matter what the score says at the end of the night, this will be a great win if we can get the full support of our two groups and our communities."

"Feeding others as we have been fed by Christ is God's mission for us here in Lower Susquehanna," said Bishop James S. Dunlop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod. "We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to cooperate with the York Revs in feeding hungry neighbors while enjoying professional baseball in an incredibly welcoming environment. Pairing the Revs' commitment to interacting authentically with our synod's passion for feeding others as Christ feeds us is partnership at its best."

Game attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the game.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com/fighthunger or www.lss-elca.org.

