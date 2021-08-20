Momentous Sports & Entertainment to Host National Comedy Show, Southern Momma an Em

August 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







Gastonia, NC - August 20, 2021 Get ready for nonstop laughter as Momentous Sports and Entertainment, a company designed to deliver thrilling moments through unique events, hosts its inaugural event, the Southern Momma An Em Comedy Show featuring nationally recognized comedians Darren Knight, Gary Cargal, and Red Squirrel at CaroMont Health Park.

Darren Knight, aka Southern Momma from Munford, Alabama, is the fastest rising comedian in American history. He has cultivated a massive online presence, accumulating over a billion views across multiple social media platforms. Darren has been performing for four years, taking his viral persona to the stage, and selling out theatres and casinos nationwide. He's been compared to Jeff Foxworthy, as the next star of redneck comedy.

Produced by The Comedy Zone Charlotte, Southern Momma An Em Comedy Show will make its debut in Gastonia on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Gates will open at 7 PM and the show will begin at 8 PM. Tickets are on sale for VIP on-field seating and general seating. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee a seat. Tickets are available online at https://www.momentousse.com/events .

"We are excited to host Southern Momma at CaroMont Health Park," said Brandon Bellamy, Founder, Momentous Sports and Entertainment. "Southern Momma is known nationwide, and this is sure to be an unforgettable event."

To experience sports and entertainment redefined, visit www.momentousse.com or call 704.874.1812.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.