High Point Puts 8th Straight Win In Books

August 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers extended their franchise-record winning streak to eight straight with a 4-3 win at Lexington on Friday night.

Jay Gonzalez walked and eventually scored on an error by the Legends. Gonzalez was attempting to steal third base when an error by third baseman Chris Fornaci allowed Gonzalez to score. Giovanny Alfonzo stole home in the same inning for High Point's 2-0 early lead.

Lexington tied the game in the fifth when Keon Barnum and Jake Romanski each hit solo homers off High Point starter Tommy Lawrence.

The Rockers surged to a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth as rookie J.R. DiSarcina singled with two on, scoring both Stuart Levy and Gonzalez.

Lawrence departed after eight innings having struck out eight and allowed just six hits. Kyle Halbohn came on to earn his seventh save of the season. The Legends did manage a run off Halbohn on a pair of hits but he retired Courtney Hawkins on a ground out, struck out Barnum induced Roberto Baldoquin into a comebacker that Halbohn tossed to Jerry Downs at first for the final out.

Michael Martinez, DiSarcina and Alfonzo each collected two of High Point's seven hits on the evening with Gonzalez adding a safety.

High Point and Lexington meet again on Saturday at Lexington Legends Ballpark at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.