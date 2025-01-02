Revolution Transfer Homegrown Player Esmir Bajraktarević to PSV Eindhoven

January 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have transferred Homegrown Player Esmir Bajraktarević to PSV Eindhoven, the reigning champions and current leaders of the Netherlands' top-flight Eredivisie. Bajraktarević, a graduate of the Revolution's professional pathway, departs New England for an undisclosed fee after three MLS seasons with the club. The Revolution retain a percentage of Bajraktarević's future sell-on rights.

"We are happy to facilitate this well-deserved move for Esmir, which will allow him to continue his development in one of Europe's best leagues for young players," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We are proud that Esmir's rapid ascent through our pro pathway has positioned him to take this next step in his journey. His success is a credit to his work ethic and professionalism, which will serve him well at PSV. We thank Esmir for all of his contributions to the Revolution, especially the wonderful example he has set for the other young players in our system."

Bajraktarević, 19, recorded 45 appearances in Major League Soccer, including 28 matches started, with three goals and three assists across parts of three seasons from 2022-2024. This past season, the midfielder set new career-high marks in appearances (29), starts (22), and minutes played (1,990), while netting two game-winning goals in league play. Across all competitions in 2024, Bajraktarević scored four goals and tallied seven assists, including a team-best four helpers over six appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

"Esmir is an extremely talented young player and it's no surprise after his play this season that he started attracting attention from European clubs. This was a win both for Esmir and our club, and I enjoyed helping him grow and take this exciting step in his career," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "There's no doubt his future is bright and we wish him all the best."

A native of Appleton, Wisc., Bajraktarević joined the Revolution Academy in August 2021. Less than a year later, the teenager signed as the ninth Homegrown Player in New England history on May 23, 2022, becoming the first player from the Revolution Academy's residency program to ascend to the first team roster. Bajraktarević's rise through New England's pro player pathway also featured 36 professional appearances with the club's second team, Revolution II.

"Thank you to all the Revolution fans who have supported me throughout my time in New England. I'm grateful to Curt Onalfo for bringing me to New England, and to Caleb Porter and all the coaches from the first team through the academy who helped prepare me for this next step," Bajraktarević said. "This club has been a second family to me since I moved into the residency in 2021, and I will remain a Revolution supporter wherever I go. I can't wait to see the Revs fans again soon down the road."

On the international stage, Bajraktarević represents Bosnia and Herzegovina at the senior level, earning six caps for "The Dragons" in 2024. Bajraktarević debuted for Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sept. 7, 2024, recording an assist in his first appearance during UEFA Nations League A action against the Netherlands. He previously featured for the United States Men's National Team, logging one senior appearance in January 2024 after featuring for the Stars and Stripes at multiple youth levels, including the Under-23 pre-Olympic team in 2023.

The Revolution will soon convene for 2025 preseason training in the second week of January, before the 30th season of Major League Soccer kicks off for New England on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution transfer midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević to PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee and retain a percentage of the Homegrown Player's sell-on rights on Jan. 2, 2025.

