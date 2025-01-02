Revolution Sign Costa Rican Winger Luis Díaz on Free Transfer

January 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired winger Luis Díaz (pronounced loo-EES DEE-as) on a free transfer from Costa Rican club Deportivo Saprissa and signed the 26-year-old to the club's supplemental roster on a one-year contract for the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027. As a green card holder, Díaz will not occupy an international roster slot.

LUIS DIAZ

Full Name: Luis Mario Díaz Espinoza

Pronunciation: loo-EES dee-AZ

Position: Forward/Winger

Height: 5-11

Weight: 159

Age: 26

Date of Birth: December 6, 1998 (Nicoya, Costa Rica)

Hometown: Nicoya, Costa Rica

Nationality: Costa Rica

Previous Clubs: Deportivo Saprissa (2024), Colorado Rapids (2023), Columbus Crew (2019-23), Herediano (2019), Municipal Grecia (2016-18)

TRANSACTION: Revolution sign winger Luis Díaz to the club's supplemental roster on a one-year MLS contract for the 2025 MLS season with club options for 2026 and 2027 on Jan. 2, 2025.

Díaz, the Revolution's newest attacking reinforcement, is an MLS Cup and Costa Rican league champion over an eight-year professional career, including five seasons in MLS. A native of Nicoya, Costa Rica, the right winger began his career with Municipal Grecia (2016-18) and Herediano (2019), before moving to MLS as a Young Designated Player with the Columbus Crew in July 2019, then managed by current Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter.

With Columbus, Díaz helped Porter and the Crew claim the 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup titles. He started three of his four playoff appearances en route to MLS Cup victory in 2020, recording two assists, including one in the Final against Seattle. The winger logged 20 goal contributions in 93 total appearances for the Crew, before a short spell with the Colorado Rapids in 2023. He returns to MLS with 90 combined regular season and playoff appearances in the league.

"Luis Díaz is another important addition in this window as we continue to inject our offense with new, exciting players who have the skillset to be impactful in the final third. As a green card holder available on a free transfer, who brings a winning pedigree and familiarity with Caleb, adding Luis to the club was an easy decision," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We look forward to seeing him in a Revolution uniform in 2025."

"Luis Díaz is an explosive player who will bring penetration to our attack. He adds a dynamic option that will give us depth and versatility to our roster," Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "Luis is another signing who has been a part of winning teams and is in his prime playing years. I'm glad to have him on the squad and look forward to his contributions."

After a half-season with the Rapids, where he played in seven matches, Díaz returned to his native Costa Rica to join Deportivo Saprissa in 2024. With Saprissa, he tallied four goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. He played in 19 matches during the 2023-24 campaign, three of those in the playoffs, and helped Saprissa hoist the Primera División Verano trophy.

After representing Los Ticos at multiple youth levels, Díaz debuted for the Costa Rica senior national team on Sept. 6, 2019 in a friendly against Uruguay. He has since accrued eight caps for Costa Rica.

The 2025 Major League Soccer season begins for the Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

