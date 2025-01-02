Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Defender Tobias Salquist to FC Nordsjaelland

January 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has agreed to transfer defender Tobias Salquist to FC Nordsjaelland of the Danish Superliga.

The move clears an international slot and a senior roster spot for the Fire. Additional terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

"We'd like to thank Tobias for his contributions to the Fire," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "Following discussions with him and his representatives, we agreed that a return to Europe would be best for both the player and the Club. We wish Tobias and his family all the best for the future."

Salquist, 29, joined the Fire on January 14, 2024, from Denmark Superliga Club Silkeborg IF, where he spent the previous three years. The Denmark native made 14 MLS regular season appearances with the Men in Red (10 starts) and registered one assist, as well as two Leagues Cup 2024 starts.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Salquist originally joined Silkeborg from FC Midtjylland as a U-17 player in 2011, before signing a three-year contract with the club in 2015. Following a loan with Fjolnir (2016-2017) in Iceland and his departure in 2018, Salquist spent time at Waasland-Beveren (2018-2019) in Belgium, Lillestrom SK (2019-2020) in Norway and Hobro IK (2020-2021) in Denmark before returning to Silkeborg in 2021.

