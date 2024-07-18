Revolution II Home Match vs. Toronto FC II Moved to Gillette Stadium

July 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II's September 8 home match against Toronto FC II, originally scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. kickoff at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium in New Hampshire, has been relocated to Gillette Stadium at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Revolution II and Toronto FC II's September match will be the second encounter between the two sides in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Last time out at York Lions Stadium, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw with New England collecting an additional point from the 5-4 shootout victory.

New England continues the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season this Sunday at Chicago Fire FC II. The 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Justin Gallanty calling the action.

