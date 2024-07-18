Toronto FC II Announce Venue Change and New Kick-Off Time for New England Revolution II Match
July 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
MLS NEXT Pro and Toronto FC II announced today that the away match against New England Revolution II on Sunday, September 8 has been relocated to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, with kick-off now set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
The match was originally scheduled to be played at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium in New Hampshire at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8.
The Young Reds resume MLS NEXT Pro action on Sunday, July 28 when they host New York Red Bulls II at York Lions Stadium, with kick-off set for 3:00 p.m. ET.
The match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
