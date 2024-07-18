Real Monarchs Loan Rookie Forward

July 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)









HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs today announced the loan of forward Damien Barker John to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC. The rookie will spend the remainder of the 2024 season in Phoenix.

Barker John, 19, joined the club prior to the season through the 2024 MLS Superdraft when Real Salt Lake selected him with the 37th overall pick out of the University of Louisville. Thus far Barker John has played a pivotal role in the Monarchs attack.

Appearing in 15 of 16 matches so far in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Barker John has started in 10, logging 841 minutes for SLC. The New York native is tied atop of the goal leaderboard with RSL's Matthew Bell and FC Dallas Academy product Beni Redzic, each holding three apiece.

Barker John opened up the scoring for the Monarchs this season scoring a brace in his second professional game in an eight minute span scoring the first in the 58th minute and the second in the 64th minute. Despite falling to Vancouver 5-3 on the road, it was a promising start to the season behind the rookie duo of Barker John and Bell who scored all three of the Monarchs goals. Barker John currently sits second on the squad for shots taken with 26 only behind Bell who has taken 30 but leads the team in shots on target with 15.

The former Cardinal reports to Phoenix Rising FC immediately as it prepares for a match tomorrow against one of Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry's former clubs, El Paso Locomotive FC. Phoenix Rising FC currently sit ninth in the Division II USL Championship Western Conference table holding a 5-7-6 record and 21 points, just three points behind the playoff line.

Real Monarchs (4-10-2, 16 pts, 12th in West) conclude a three game road trip this Sunday visiting The Town FC. Mark Lowry's squad intends to avenge its 0-1 loss on home turf to TTFC in April. Kickoff is set for 6:00 P.M. MDT with broadcast available on mlsnextpro.com.

