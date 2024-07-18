Austin FC II to Host Cancún FC in 2024 MLS Next Pro Invitational

Austin, TEXAS - MLS NEXT Pro and Liga de Expansión MX today announced the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational will be played between the defending MLS NEXT Pro champions Austin FC II and the defending Liga de Expansión MX champions Cancún FC. The match, which will be the first ever between a team from MLS NEXT Pro and a team from Mexico, is scheduled to take place at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center on Saturday, July 27 at 8:00 p.m. CT.

"This match is an exciting opportunity for our second team to test themselves against a high-quality international opponent," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We look forward to welcoming Cancún FC to Austin."

Tickets for the match go on sale to Austin FC Season Ticket Members on July 19 at 10 a.m. CT, to Oak Collective Waitlist Members on July 19 at 2 p.m. CT, and to the public via SeatGeek on July 22 at 10 a.m. CT. The match will be available to watch for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.

"Having our clubs face international competition has been a priority since day one of our League, so we are glad to partner with Liga Expansión MX to give our respective champions the chance to compete," said Ali Curtis, SVP of Sporting Development, MLS. "We are looking forward to not only this match between Austin FC II and Cancún F.C., but also to what the future may hold between the two leagues."

In 2023, Austin FC II became the first team in MLS or MLS NEXT Pro history to win four (4) consecutive away playoff matches on their way to a league title. Cancún FC was founded in 2020 and won their first-ever trophy in the 2023-2024 season.

