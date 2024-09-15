Revolution II Fall to Orlando City B, 2-0, on Sunday

September 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kissimmee, Fla. - New England Revolution II (4-16-5; 21 pts.) fell on the road to Orlando City B (10-7-9; 43 pts.), 2-0, at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday evening. Goalkeeper Max Weinstein posted a six-save performance in his second straight start in net tonight.

New England and Orlando dueled to a stalemate in a scoreless first half, with Revolution II creating several goal opportunities. In the 19th minute, Academy midfielder Eric Klein blasted a shot from outside the box, but Orlando's goalkeeper tipped the ball out. Klein's attempt was followed by a corner kick from midfielder Joshua Bolma, who delivered the ball to the head of Marcos Dias, but the Brazilian's shot just missed the top corner of the woodwork. Dias led Revolution II's attack with five shots on the night.

Early in the second half, Orlando finally broke the deadlock with a goal in the 49th minute and then tallied another in the 61st minute. Richie Williams attempted to drive New England's attack with a series of second-half substitutes including forwards Liam Butts and Alex Monis, midfielder Olger Escobar, and defenders Sage Kinner and Colby Quiñones. Monis (Philippines), Escobar (Guatemala), and Quiñones (Puerto Rico) made their returns to the team in Sunday's contest after missing the previous match due to performing on the international stage with their respective sides.

Defender Victor Souza, who donned the captain's armband tonight, featured in the starting lineup for the first time since sustaining an injury on June 1. Midfielder and Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira, logged 58 minutes in his second consecutive start for New England tonight. Oliveira was one of five current Revolution Academy players to appear in Sunday's contest, joining Damario McIntosh, Klein, Kinner, and Escobar.

Revolution II return home to Gillette Stadium on Saturday, September 21 to host Chattanooga FC. The 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on Apple TV- MLS Season Pass.

MATCH NOTES

F Marcos Dias paced New England's attack with five shots on the night.

M Maciel recorded five key passes and logged 78 minutes in the match.

D Victor Souza, who donned the captain's armband tonight, logged 58 minutes in his first start back from injury since June 1.

GK Max Weinstein, a Montpelier, Vermont native, earned his second consecutive start and finished with six saves in net.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, collected 58 minutes in his second straight start for Revolution II tonight.

GAME CAPSULE

MLS NEXT Pro Match #25

New England Revolution II 0, Orlando City B 2

September 15, 2024 - Osceola Heritage Park (Kissimmee, Fla.)

Referee: Alejo Calume

Assistant Referee: Colin Ashley

Assistant Referee: Nick Goyette

Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal

Weather: 89 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Alex Freeman (Shakur Mohammed) 49'

ORL - Jack Lynn (Jeorgio Kocevski) 61'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 21'

NE - Gevork Diarbian (Yellow Card) 30'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 52'

ORL - Jhon Solis (Yellow Card) 62'

ORL - Valencia Banguero (Yellow Card) 90'+1

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Malcolm Fry (Colby Quiñones 58'), Tiago Suarez, Victor Souza (Sage Kinner 58'), Damario McIntosh; Maciel (Olger Escobar 78'), Eric Klein; Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 58'), Cristiano Oliveira (Liam Butts 58'), Joshua Bolma; Marcos Dias.

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Luka Borovic, Javaun Mussenden.

Orlando City B: Jose Mercado; Luca Petrasso (Tahir Reid-Brown 81'), Thomas Williams, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Alex Freeman; Jeorgio Kocevski, Jorge Almaguer; Yutaro Tsukada (Yeiler Valencia 71'), Jhon Solis (Manuel Cocoa 86'), Shakur Mohammad (Favian Loyola 81'); Jack Lynn (Wilfredo Rivera 71').

Substitutes Not Used: Jackson Platts, Bernardo Rhein, Juan Rojas.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Orlando City B

17 (6) Shots (on Target) 15 (8)

4 Blocked Shots 2

6 Saves 6

12 Corner Kicks 4

2 Offsides 3

9 Fouls 9

436 (90.6%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 385 (88.0%)

