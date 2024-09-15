FC Cincinnati 2 Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win over Columbus Crew 2

September 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 clinched a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time in club history following a 2-1 win against Columbus Crew 2 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium Sunday night. The Orange and Blue (14-7-4, 48 points) are the first Eastern Conference team to notch their place in the postseason while Crew 2 (10-7-8, 42 points) drop to sixth and are two points clear of the eighth spot.

FC Cincinnati 2 opened the scoring in the 12th minute of play through Kenji Mboma Dem's sixth goal of the season. Mboma Dem inked his name on the scoresheet for the first time since July 28, when he scored against Chicago Fire FC II. Peter Mangione tallied an assist on the goal, his fourth of the season, and is now just one assist shy of a team lead in the category.

Chase Adams responded for Crew 2 late in the first half with his ninth goal of the year. Columbus' leading goal scorer notched his third goal against Cincinnati this season after scoring a brace against the Orange and Blue back in July. The two sides entered half time knotted at 1-1.

The all-important, playoff-clinching goal came just three minutes after the start of the second half, as Amir Daley finished off a second chance effort for Cincinnati to give the home side a 2-1 lead in the 48th minute. Daley, who opened the year scoring three goals in his first four MLS NEXT Pro appearances, notched his fifth of the season off the pass from Moises Tablante.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kenji Mboma Dem, GOAL - 12' (1-0) - Cincinnati pressure led to Kenji Mboma Dem's opening goal as the Orange and Blue did well to keep Crew 2 from breaking out of their half after taking possession. Juan Machado collected an errant ball near midfield and passed through a crowded area to Peter Mangione, who turned quickly and played Mboma Dem in behind the defense. Mboma Dem kept his composure in the face of a charging Stanislav Lapkes and finished with a cool chip.

CLB: Chase Adams, GOAL - 45' (1-1) - Crew 2 and Chase Adams brough the match level following a corner kick from Adrian Gonzalez. Gonzalez delivered a right footed curler beyond the far post where Adams headed on target, forcing an initial save from Paul Walters. The rebound returned to Adams who then finished with his second effort from close range.

CIN: Amir Daley, GOAL - 48' (2-1) - Columbus was able to parry away Ben Stitz' shot as the Orange and Blue came out in attack quickly to begin the second half. Lapkes made a good save on Stitz, pushing the ball wide and just out of the penalty area. Moises Tablante raced to the loose ball and sent a cross back through the box to Amir Daley who chested the ball, guiding it into the back of the net.

Next up for FC Cincinnati 2 is a road match against Huntsville City FC on Sunday, September 22 at Wicks Family Field at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Orange and Blue close out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Columbus Crew 2

Date: September 15, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Kickoff: 7:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 1-1-2

CLB: 1-0-1

CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Mangione) 12', Amir Daley (Tablante) 48'

CLB - Chase Adams 45'

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Juan Machado (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 88'), Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante, Yair Ramos, Nico Benalcazar (C), Amir Daley, Kenji Mboma Dem, Peter Mangione (Jesus Castellano 87'), Ben Stitz (Yeiner Valoyes 90'+3)

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Andrei Chirila, Alejandro Guido, Justin Hylton, Brandon Kristel, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Nick Samways

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

CLB: Stanislav Lapkes, Owen Presthus (Aboubacar Keita 67'), Xavier Zengue (C), Jacob Greene, Anthony Alaouieh (Terron Williams 83'), Sunusi Ibrahim (Jayden Da 67'), Taha Habroune, Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Dylan Randazzo 79'), Gibran Rayo, Chase Adams (Ameziane Sid Mohand 79'), Adrian Gonzalez

Substitutes not used: Cole Johnson, Giorgio DeLibera, Cole Johnson

Head Coach: Kelvin Jones

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLB

Shots: 15 / 8

Shots on Goal: 11 / 2

Saves: 1 / 9

Corner Kicks: 8 / 1

Fouls: 21 / 16

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Yair Ramos (Yellow Card) 17'

CLB - Taha Habroune (Yellow Card) 64'

CLB - Taha Habroune (Yellow Card) 74'

CIN - Juan Machado (Yellow Card) 80'

CIN - Nico Benalcazar (Yellow Card) 90'+3

CIN - Paul Walters (Yellow Card) 90'+9

CIN - Yeiner Valoyes (Yellow Card) 90'+11

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Atahan Yaya

Ast. Referees: Patrick Casey, Rebecca Luther

Fourth Official: Tre Gaither

