Inter Miami CF II Tops Philadelphia Union II, 3-2

September 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Inter Miami CF II at Chase Stadium on Sunday night, falling 3-2. Miami's Yuval Cohen opened the scoring late in the first half. Union II responded in the second half with a goal from defender Frankie Westfield, leveling the match. However, Miami's Ryan Sailor and Dairon Reyes added two more goals, securing the win. Forward Edward Davis scored a late goal, but it wasn't enough to equalize.

Inter Miami CF II 3 - Philadelphia Union II 2

Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Sunday, September 15, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Kyle Johnston

AR1: Logan Reeves

AR2: Carlos Morales-Lastra

4TH: Preston Joyner

Weather: 84 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

MIA - Yuval Cohen (unassisted) 41'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (Olney) 68'

MIA - Ryan Sailor (Reyes) 85'

MIA - Darion Reyes 90 + 2' (PK)

PHI - Edward Davis (Anderson) 90 + 3'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Zachary Mastrodimos (caution) 25'

MIA - Lawson Sunderland (caution) 27'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 37'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 45+2'

PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 52'

MIA - Pep Casas (caution) 57'

MIA - Ryan Sailor (caution) 78'

MIA - Dairon Reyes (caution) 82'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 85'

PHI - Oliver Semmle (caution) 90+1'

MIA - Giovanni Ferraina (caution) 90+6'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Gavin Wetzel, Jamir Berdecio; Zachary Mastrodimos (Nick Pariano 45'); CJ Olney, David Vazquez (Kellan LeBlanc 69'); Cavan Sullivan (Kyle Tucker 85'); Sal Olivas (Edward Davis 69'), Jamir Johnson (Markus Anderson 45').

Substitutes not used: Carlos Rojas, Henry Bernstein, Jordan Griffin, Gavin Atkinson.

Inter Miami CF II: Cole Jensen; Samuel Basabe, Giovanni Ferraina, Ryan Sailor, Nykolas Sessock; Pep Casas, Ricardo Montenegro, Lawson Sunderland (Dairon Reyes 64'); Ryan Carmichael, Yuval Cohen (Mateo Saja 82'), Alejandro Flores (Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida 75').

Substitutes not used: Owen Finnerty, Tyler Hall, Cesar Abadia-Reda, Derrek Martinez, Mateo Turletti, Bryan Destin.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Frankie Westfield registered his fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

Forward Edward Davis netted his 12th goal of the season.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to face New York City FC II on Monday, September 23 (4:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

