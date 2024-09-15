Toronto FC II (3) - New York City FC II (0) Postgame Summary

September 15, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Mark Fisher 25'

TOR - Julian Altobelli 26'

TOR - Hassan Ayari 90+1' (Andrei Dumitru)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Abraham Rodriguez 70' (caution)

NYC - Jake Rozhansky 90+5' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 9-10-6 34 points

New York City FC II 10-6-9 42 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman (Richard Chukwu 53'), Ythallo; Nathaniel Edwards; Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Brandon Servania (Markus Cimermancic 63'), Jesús Batiz; Hassan Ayari, Mark Fisher (Andrei Dumitru 63'), Julian Altobelli (C) (Theo Rigopoulos 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Kundai Mawoko, Stefan Kapor, Matthew Catavolo

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Alexander Rando; Steven Bednarsky (Nicholas Kapanadze 46'), Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong (Klevis Haxhari 63'), Christopher Tiao; Máximo Carrizo, Jake Rozhansky, Piero Elias; Ronald Arevalo (Zidane Yanez 87'), Julien Lacher (Camil Azzam Ruiz 64'), Taylor Calheira (C)

Substitutes Not Used: William Meyer

MEDIA NOTES

Julian Altobelli scored his 10th goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and becomes the first player in club history to score a goal in eight consecutive appearances for Toronto FC II.

With his 20th career goal for the Young Reds, Julian Altobelli moves into joint-first in the club's all-time goalscorers list alongside Jordan Perruzza.

Andrei Dumitru registered his first assist for TFC II.

Abraham Rodriguez recorded his first clean sheet for Toronto FC II.

