Return of Fireworks, Bacon Night, Golden Boy Bobblehead Highlight 50 Games of Fun at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced their 2022 promotional schedule on Monday.

The action begins with the Goldeyes' 2022 home opener on May 13th against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The first 2,500 fans in attendance receive a 2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes magnet schedule, courtesy of Pepsi. Following the game, fans can enjoy the first of six fireworks spectaculars, presented by Archangel Fireworks (full list of postgame fireworks nights below).

On June 2nd versus the Cleburne Railroaders, Empty Cup Collective presents Diversity Day. The Goldeyes will celebrate diversity, human rights, and the spirit of inclusiveness with tributes to Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, as well as Gilbert Baker, creator of the Pride Flag.

Fans are encouraged to wear their cowboy hats and denim jackets when the popular Country Night promotion returns Wednesday, June 15th as the Goldeyes face the Kane County Cougars. Later that homestand on June 19th, the Goldeyes host their annual Father's Day game where fans are invited onto the field to play catch with their families following an afternoon match against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The month of June closes with two additional cultural celebrations. Ukrainian Night, presented by Pratts Wholesale Food Service, returns on June 29th when the RedHawks make a second visit to Shaw Park. The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus will perform the National Anthems prior to the game, while the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will entertain fans between innings. The following night, Staffmax Staffing and Recruiting presents the Goldeyes' Pre-Canada Day Celebration with postgame fireworks.

July is highlighted by theme nights, old and new alike. After the July 16th game against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, fans are invited down to the field to watch a postgame movie on the Shaw Park videoboard. On July 26th versus the Chicago Dogs, Manitoba Pork presents the return of Bacon Night. In addition to the Goldeyes sporting bacon-themed jerseys, the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a bacon-themed apron. At the end of the month, the Goldeyes host their first ever series against the expansion Lake Country DockHounds, and on July 31st, the Winnipeg Public Library presents the first ever Witches and Wizards game. Fans of all ages can dress up as their favourite spellcasters with the first 1,000 in attendance receiving a commemorative keychain.

Hockey night, presented by Trans Canada Brewing Company, returns August 9th against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Fans can don their Jets, Moose, or Ice sweaters while the Goldeyes wear hockey-themed jerseys of their own. August 12th versus Sioux City is Manitoba Social Night, presented by ABC Fire and Safety. The Goldeyes salute one of Manitoba's greatest traditions, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a bobblehead depicting the famous Golden Boy statue. August 13th is the return of Bark in the Park where fans can bring their four-legged friends to that evening's game against the Explorers. Shirt Off Our Backs Night, presented by Cambrian Credit Union, is August 18th when the Goldeyes face the defending champion Kansas City Monarchs. Each inning, one lucky fan will win the jersey straight off the back of a Goldeyes player.

The 2022 promotional schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Day during the regular season finale on September 5th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Prizes and giveaways will take place throughout the afternoon.

2022 Postgame Fireworks Nights

Friday, May 13th vs. Fargo-Moorhead

Friday, June 3rd vs. Lincoln

Thursday, June 30th vs. Fargo-Moorhead

Thursday, July 14th vs. Gary SouthShore

Friday, August 12th vs. Sioux City

Saturday, September 3rd vs. Sioux Falls

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park. Individual tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26th.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

