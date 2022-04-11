Ben Wereski Picked up by Royals

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Kansas City Royals have purchased the contract of LHP Ben Wereski, the club has announced.

Wereski, 24, was signed by the Saltdogs last July after a successful senior season at Rutgers University. The Orchard Park, NY native will get his first chance to pitch in a Major League organization.

Wereski went 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA in nine starts for the 'Dogs last season. He tossed 41.2 innings and allowed 22 runs on 44 hits with 18 walks and 34 strikeouts.

The left-hander went 6-2 with a 3.67 ERA for Rutgers in 2021. In his final collegiate season, he tossed 76 innings and allowed 64 hits with 34 runs to go with 11 walks and 56 strikeouts.

He also spent three years pitching for Columbia from 2017-2019, totaling 32 appearances in his Ivy League career. Wereski also made one appearance for the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod League in 2018.

