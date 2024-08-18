Retiring Threshers Bat Dog Layla to Introduce Lucy on August 23rd

August 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Layla, the Threshers' bat dog, had her retirement game in July and millions saw the viral video. On August 23rd, Layla will introduce her adopted little sister Lucy, and officially transfer the bat-retrieval duties.

Fans are invited to a special 'Passing of the Bat' ceremony from Layla to Lucy, and meet and greet with photos on the concourse behind home plate during the 4th inning of the 6:30 p.m. game at BayCare Ballpark.

Look for Lucy to make her on-field performance debut as Bat Dog during the Threshers' 2025 season.

Beach Dog Fridays have the Threshers playing as their alter-ego, the Beach Dogs, with special on-field uniforms and pet dogs welcome in the stands. On August 23rd, the dog ticket charity beneficiary is the Humane Society of Pinellas.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.