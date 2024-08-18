Late Surge and Seven-Run Seventh Seal the Victory

August 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Joel Dragoo recorded his first multi-RBI game aand Kehden Hettiger racked up three hits as the Clearwater Threshers (57-55, 14-32) rallied for seven runs with two outs in the seventh inning to beat the Tampa Tarpons (46-65, 22-23) 12-9 in the Sunday series finale at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers return to Clearwater to begin the second half of their 12-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Tarpons struck first on an RBI double in the top of the first inning. They added two more before an out was recorded in the fourth to triple their lead to 3-0.

Kodey Shojinaga was hit by a pitch from Tarpons reliever Kristófer Bow to lead off the fifth. He moved to second and third on a pair of wild pitches while Bow walked Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Dante Nori to load the bases. Dragoo plated the Threshers' first two runs on a double to right to chase Bow from the game. When Luis Arejula replaced him, he was greeted by a double from Eduardo Tait, scoring two more runs to give the Threshers a 4-3 lead.

Tampa took the lead back in the seventh, plating four runs to retake a 7-4 advantage. With two outs in the seventh inning, Carson DeMartini smacked a single up the middle. Kehden Hettiger followed with a triple to right-centerfield, plating DeMartini to cut the Tarpons lead to two runs. Aaron Nixon came in to replace Jordy Luciano and his first pitch went wild, allowing Hettiger to score from third and put the Threshers within one.

Brady Day got the Threshers back on the bases with a double. After Shojinaga drew a walk, Raider Tello tied the game with an RBI single, plating Day from second. Avery Owusu-Asiedu was hit by a pitch to load the bases to bring up Dante Nori. He challenged a strike three call and got it overturned to draw the bases-loaded walk and drive in Shojinaga to give the Threshers back the lead. Dragoo smacked the next pitch for a two-run single to pad the Threshers' advantage to three runs. Tait followed by driving in the seventh run of the inning on a single to cap off the seventh with an 11-7 Threshers lead.

Hettiger took the first pitch of the eighth inning over the right-center field wall for a solo homer to bring the Threshers advantage up to five. Tampa added two more runs in the ninth but left two men on as the Threshers sealed a 12-9 win.

Pedro Reyes allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Drew Garrett allowed two walks and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames. Jonh Henriquez (3-1) earned the win, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks in 1.0 inning. Jose Peña went 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one strikeout. Luis Avila retired both batters he faced in the ninth to earn the save.

Day had his first multi-hit game as the Thresher...he also recorded a career-high three hits...Dragoo had his first multi-RBI game as a Thresher...Hettiger tied his career-high with three hits...He finished a single short of the cycle...Hettiger's two home runs marked the first time that multiple Threshers have hit two or more homers in the same series...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, August 20...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.