Dominant Pitching Powers Bradenton to 2-1 Victory

August 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Three Bradenton Marauders pitchers combined to limit the Dunedin Blue Jays to one run over nine innings to help secure a 2-1-win Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Bradenton jumped on the board early after Keiner Delgado singled with one out in the bottom of the first. With Ethan Lege at the plate, Dunedin starter Colby Holcombe committed three disengagements advancing Delgado to second on a balk. Later in the at bat, Lege scorched a single to left that scored Delgado to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

After both teams exchanged scoreless frames through the fourth, the Blue Jays threatened in the top of the fifth when Brock Tibbitts doubled and advanced to third on a ground out. After J.R. Freethy walked, Yhoangel Aponte grounded into a 3-6 force out that allowed Tibbitts to score and tie the game at 1-1.

Marauders starter Connor Oliver was fantastic, finishing the day allowing one run over 4.2 innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bradenton answered back immediately when Andrew Patrick doubled to left. After advancing to third on an infield single by Enmanuel Terrero, Patrick scored on a wild pitch to give the Marauders a 2-1 advantage.

Bradenton's strong pitching continued with Peyton Stumbo (3-4), who tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing just one hit.

In the top of the seventh, Carlos Castillo entered the game and allowed back-to-back singles to Tibbitts and Jaden Rudd. With runners on first and second, Castillo promptly fanned the next three batters to escape the jam.

Castillo finished the game tossing three scoreless frames en route to his first career save and the Bradenton win.

The Marauders will enjoy an off-day Monday before traveling to Lakeland to begin a six-game series with the Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

