Marauders Defeat Jays in Sunday Pitchers' Duel

August 18, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Blue Jays were limited to one run and held hitless with runners in scoring position in a 2-1 series finale loss to Bradenton at LECOM Park on Sunday afternoon.

With the defeat, Dunedin's second half record drops to .500 at 23-23.

Colby Holcombe took the baseball for the Jays, making his second professional start. The right hander surrendered a first inning RBI single to Ethan Lege, but then bounced back to record two scoreless innings to wrap up his outing.

On the other side of the scorebook, Bradenton starter Connor Oliver opened his day with four scoreless innings, striking out five to preserve the 1-0 deficit.

Dunedin cracked the southpaw in the fifth. Brock Tibbitts opened the inning with a double, moved to third on a ground out, and scored the game's tying run on an RBI fielders' choice from Yhoangel Aponte.

In the bottom of the inning, the Marauders quickly regained the lead. Andrew Patrick led off the frame with his own double, and eventually scored on a wild pitch - representing what became the game's deciding run.

Blue Jays reliever Eminen Flores kept Bradenton off the board for the rest of the afternoon, finishing the game with three scoreless innings for Dunedin.

The Jays threatened Marauders hurler Carlos Castillo in the seventh, opening the inning with back-to-back singles. However, the next three batters struck out to end the threat. Castillo worked 1-2-3 frames in the both the eighth and ninth to end the game.

Dunedin's two-week road swing continues Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30. Fans can listen to the Blue Jays call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

