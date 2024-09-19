Republic FC Wilts in Second Half to New Mexico United

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

A high energy first half wouldn't be enough to claim points in New Mexico. Republic FC's second game in five days would start off fast and furious, but the Quails couldn't keep pace and fell to New Mexico United 1 - 3 on the road on Wednesday night. The scoreless first half continued the run of hardnose defense in the first 45, but New Mexico would break out for three second-half goals to take all three points.

The Indomitable saw the first chance by either side in the 14th minute, putting up two good opportunities in quick succession. Russell Cicerone's left-footed shot from 20 yards out was punched away by New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, but the rebound fell to Jack Gurr whose one-touch volley went just wide of the target.

Greg Hurst would nearly find the opening goal for the home side minutes later as he found space behind Republic FC's backline, but Jared Timmer cut across the pitch to force Hurst to send his shot wide.

New Mexico would get the go-ahead goal on the other side of the break. A free kick from Mukwelle Akale found the head of Abdi Mohamed in front of goal. They would double their lead minutes later as a through ball reached Greg Hurst in stride. Danny Vitiello came off his line to make the initial stop, but Hurst would continue his run and score off the deflection. Hurst would find the back of the net again in the 74th minute as Akwelle earned his second assist of the night.

Three Republic FC substitutes connected to deny New Mexico the clean sheet in stoppage time. A clearance from Chibi Ukaegbu was flicked on by Kieran Phillips for Sebastian Herrera to find the back of the net for the second consecutive game.

The Indomitable Club won't have to wait long to bounce back from the result as it remains on the road to face Las Vegas Lights FC this Saturday. Kickoff from Cashman Field is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

The club remains in second place in the Western Conference with seven regular season games on the schedule, including a home rematch with top-seeded New Mexico United on Sunday, September 29. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 5:00 p.m. and limited tickets are remaining at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Game Notes & Milestones

Sebastian Herrera scored his 3rd goal of the season, has scored in the club's last 2 games

Kieran Phillips recorded his 2nd assist, has added a scoring contribution in each of the last 3 games

Conor Donovan became the 8th Republic FC player to eclipse 100 club appearances. Other current players to reach the milestone are Rodrigo Lopez, Luis Felipe, and Jack Gurr.

Danny Vitiello reached 10,000 USL Championship regular season minutes

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 3 New Mexico United

USL Championship

Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

September 18, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Kieran Phillips) 90'+; NM - Abdi Mohamed (Mukwelle Akale) 61', Greg Hurst 66', Greg Hurst (Mukwelle Akale) 74'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Luis Felipe (caution) 42', Sebastian Herrera (caution) 89'; NM - Marco Micaletto (caution) 36', Nanan Houssou (caution) 71'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Conor Donovan (Chibi Ukaegbu 78'), Aldair Sanchez, Jack Gurr (Damia Viader 78'), Luis Felipe (Harvey Neville 64'), Justin Portillo, Russell Cicerone (Kieran Phillips 71'), Trevor Amann (Sebastian Herrera 64'), Nick Ross

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Cristian Parano

Stats: Shots: 15, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 4, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 3

New Mexico United: Alex Tambakis, Chris Gloster, Kalen Ryden (C), Talen Maples, Abdi Mohamed, Marco Micaletto (Nanan Houssou 65'), Zico Bailey, Harry Swartz (Jacobo Reyes 80'), Sergio Rivas (Nicky Hernandez 80'), Mukwelle Akale (Marlon Vargas 87'), Greg Hurst (Daniel Hurst 80')

Unused Substitutes: Kristopher Shakes, Will Seymore, Jace Sais, Derek Lozano

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 5, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 4

