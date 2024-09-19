Preview: Rowdies at Charleston

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Fresh off a home win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last week, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are on the road this Saturday for their second regular season bout with the Charleston Battery. Tampa Bay got the better of their Eastern Conference rivals at Al Lang Stadium in a 4-2 result back on July 27, with the Rowdies scoring four unanswered goals after falling behind early in the match.

"I think Saturday will be a really good game," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I think Charleston are very much like us:  They go and try to win games. They're open, they play forward, and they get bodies forward like we do. It will be a very entertaining one this weekend. It will come down to who takes their chances. Hopefully we're the team to do it."

Tampa Bay's slump over the past month and a half, two wins out of eight matches, has allowed Charleston to extend the gap in the conference standings again. Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Rowdies sit ten points back of Charleston for second place in the conference table. With only six matches left to play in the regular season and a game in hand on the Battery, the Rowdies know their chances of overtaking Charleston become slim to none without a victory this weekend.

"Charleston are a solid team," said Rowdies Defender Jordan Doherty. "They've got great players, some of the best players in the league, all over the park. So, we know it's going to be a challenge. It was a tough game against them the last time, but I think we've got some of the best players in the league as well. It will be an interesting matchup and hopefully we can get one over on them."

No Quarter Derby

Saturday is the final leg of this year's No Quarter Derby, the name given to the regular season rivalry between Tampa Bay and Charleston by the supporters' groups of the two clubs. Each year, the winner of the No Quarter Derby is determined by the overall aggregate from the regular season matchups of the two sides. Charleston has claimed the No Quarter Derby the last two seasons, but the Rowdies have the upper hand heading into Saturday's deciding game after winning the first leg 4-2.

Fernandes Milestone Watch

Longtime Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes could tie Georgi Hristov's modern-era club record for appearances in all competitions this Saturday in Charleston with his 173rd appearance for the Rowdies. If Fernandes matches Hristov this weekend, it would pave the way for him to break the record back at home next Saturday against Hartford Athletic. 

Keep an eye for Fernandes to potentially match and break another of Hristov's Rowdies record. Fernandes needs one more assist to tie Hristov's all-time Rowdies assist record of 33 assists. The Rowdies veteran already entered an exclusive club with his game-winning goal over Pittsburgh last week. The tally was Fernandes' 40th career USL Championship regular season goal, making him only the tenth player in league history to record 40 goals and 30 assists in regular season play.

Worth Eyes League History

17-year-old midfielder Nate Worth was the hero when Tampa Bay last met Charleston. His late free-kick lifted the Rowdies into their first lead of the night with minutes to go. As the end of the season nears, the youngster is on the verge of making league history by becoming the youngest player and the first under 18 years old to reach 50 USL Championship regular season appearances. Worth would need to appear in all of Tampa Bay's remaining regular season matches to reach the half-century mark. Since joining via transfer from FC Tulsa in May, Worth has become a dependable option in the middle of the field, earning 16 appearances for the Rowdies in league play. 

Farr Closes in on 300

Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr is closing in on his own personal milestone. The 29-year-old keeper now has 298 career saves in the USL Championship regular season. Farr has had a strong first season for the Rowdies, posting 69 saves and 10 shutouts in 27 appearances. It's the second double-digit shutout season for Farr, who joined the professional ranks in 2018.

Availability Report

OUT: Lasso

QUESTIONABLE: Crisostomo, Guillen, Moon, Niyongabire

Matchday 29 Info:

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Charleston Battery

Saturday, September 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Charleston, SC

2024 League Records:

Rowdies: 13W-8L-7D, 46 pts, 3rd East (4-5-5 on the road)

Charleston: 16W-5L-8D, 56 pts, 2nd East (11-1-1 at home)

Watch Party: Cheer on the Rowdies at Saturday's official Watch Party, presented by Visit Tampa Bay, at Yeoman's Topgolf Swing Suite in Tampa.

Tune In: Saturday's match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

