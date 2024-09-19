NCFC Hosts Indy Eleven

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC is back at home for Week 29 of the USL Championship regular season, hosting Indy Eleven on Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

NCFC enters Week 29 in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-10-9 record and 33 points, while Indy Eleven is fifth in the conference with an 11-9-7 record and 40 points. Indy won the first meeting between the two this season in April 2-1. Saturday will be the 18th meeting between the two, with the teams facing off throughout their histories in the USL and NASL. NCFC is 4-9-4 against Indy in the all-time series and 0-2-3 in USL play.

With a congested race for the final two playoff spots in the East, North Carolina FC is still in the thick of it with seven games to play with just four points separating NCFC from seventh-place Rhode Island FC.

Week 28 saw NCFC fall, 3-0, on the road against Memphis 901 FC, with a 2' red card making the game an up-hill battle against the No. 4 team in the Western Conference. With the loss, NCFC is 1-3-1 in the team's last five games.

Indy Eleven is 1-2-2 in their last five games but picked up a 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC in Week 28. The match featured 10 yellow cards, including two second-yellow ejections for El Paso in stoppage time.

Midfielder Jack Blake has been the team's main scoring threat with a team-leading eight goals on the season, but Sebastián Guenzatti, Augustine Williams and Elliot Collier have all shown an eye for goal with five strikes on the season. Collier has been especially dangerous with his five goals coming in just 544 minutes. Left back Aedan Stanley's seven assists is tied for the second most in the USL Championship this season.

