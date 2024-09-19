New Mexico United Beats Sacramento Republic, 3-1, Clinches Playoff Berth

September 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United emphatically topped Sacramento Republic FC in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference on Wednesday night. The 3-1 victory clinched a playoff spot for United, and set the club's all-time record for most points earned in a season. The victory also gave United a ten-point lead at the top of the conference, with seven matches still to play.

The first half was a cagey affair, with Sacramento dominating much of the pace and chance creation in that frame. But the second half had a very different tenor. United took the lead in the 61st minute, as a beautifully-placed set piece from Mukwelle Akale found the diving head of Abdi Mohamed and carried over Republic goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for a 1-0 lead.

Everything after that was the Greg Hurst show. Six minutes later, Sergio Rivas sprang the counter after a failed Sacramento cross. After a few touches upfield, he spotted a streaking Hurst between defenders and slotted a low line-breaking pass. Hurst dribbled through and tucked home underneath Vitiello to double the advantage.

In the 74th minute, Hurst sealed it. Akale collected the ball near center and found an open Hurst, who fired on the left foot past Vitiello for the brace and all three points. The victory sets United's all-time points record at 54. United still have seven matches remaining in the 2024 regular season, and Head Coach Eric Quill and company have their eyes set on hosting postseason football for the first time in club history. The playoff run will be United's fifth in six years of existence, and second in two seasons under Quill.

