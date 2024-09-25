Republic FC Re-Signs Lee Desmond & Nick Ross

September 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC announced that the club has reached agreements with defender Lee Desmond and midfielder Nick Ross, signing both players to new contracts beginning next year, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

"Since arriving at the club, Lee and Nick have brought quality, professionalism, and leadership on and off the field," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "They are an integral part of the success we've seen, and we are thrilled to continue to have them with us as we work to bring a Championship to Sacramento this year and beyond."

"I'm very happy to extend my contract here in Sacramento," said Desmond. "I've thoroughly enjoyed the last 3 years at the club and in the city and I feel like the future is exciting for both the club and me."

"I'm really happy to be staying another year with Republic FC," said Ross. "The club has high standards on and off the pitch and I don't think there are many better clubs in the league to be at. I've already had some great memories here and I'm looking forward to creating more."

Desmond and Ross both signed with Republic FC ahead of the 2022 season and were a part of the team that became the first lower-division side to reach the U.S. Open Cup Final in nearly two decades. The club has reached the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, claiming the top seed in the Western Conference in 2023, and is currently in pursuit of securing its 10th all-time postseason berth in 11 seasons.

Desmond has served as a Co-Captain since 2022, with 69 starts in 82 appearances across all competitions. Across three seasons, he has been one of the club's most reliable defenders with 166 clearances, 114 interceptions, and 318 duels won, while also maintaining an overall 83.4% passing accuracy. He has earned two selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week and in 2023 surpassed 25,000 career minutes and 300 professional appearances. The 29-year-old came to Sacramento on the heels of an FAI Cup Championship with St. Patrick's Athletic FC in his native Ireland. He spent seven seasons with the Dublin club, including winning back-to-back top-flight league trophies in 2015 and 2016.

Nick Ross' 2024 campaign has been a career year with nine goal contributions (six assists and three goals) and with six games remaining he is just 69 minutes away from setting a new career high in single-season minutes. He is the only Republic FC player to start in every game across all competitions this year and has earned three Team of the Week selections. Across all three seasons, he has posted a team-best 86.1% passing accuracy, while recording 334 recoveries and creating 67 chances. Prior to Sacramento, the Scotsman was one of El Paso Locomotive's first signings ahead of its inaugural 2019 season and helped lead the team to two consecutive appearances in the Western Conference Final.

Desmond and Ross are among of a core group of nine players who have been with Republic FC since 2022 and are the latest to re-sign with the club. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello, defenders Jack Gurr and Conor Donovan, and midfielder Luis Felipe are the most recent players to agree to new multi-year contracts.

Republic FC is back in action this Sunday as the club hosts New Mexico United on Marvel Superhero Day. Along with founding partner UC Davis Health, the club will use the match to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with special elements that highlight pediatric cancer survivors and healthcare champions. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on an exclusive player-worn keeper kit that will raise funds to support childhood cancer patients and their families through the Super Fritz & Friends Fund.

Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 5:30 p.m. and limited tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast to a national TV audience on ESPN2.

