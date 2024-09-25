Hartford Athletic Sign Emmanuel Samadia to Contract Extension

September 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today that the club has signed Emmanuel Samadia to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Green and Blue through the 2026 season.

"I've enjoyed my time here in Hartford, and I'm happy to be staying with the club long-term," said Samadia. "I want to thank Coach Burke for the trust and belief he's shown in me, and the Hartford Athletic fans who have made me feel welcome and supported us all year long. We still have work to do this year, but I can't wait to create more memorable moments with this club for years to come."

The 23 year old has had a breakout performance in his first season of American soccer, making a critical impact on both ends of the pitch as a versatile wingback. He ranks top five on the team in assists (3), chances created (23), crosses (70), and interceptions (22), and has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors at both left back and right back. Samadia has been a key part of Hartford's second half surge and seven-match undefeated streak, assisting on two of Mamadou Dieng's six goals over the stretch of games and creating 12 chances.

"Emmanuel's development this year has been incredible, and we would not be in the position we're in without him," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "We're thrilled to have him in Green and Blue for the long term, and I'm excited to see him continue to develop and be a leader for us in the seasons ahead."

The Freetown, Sierra Leone native has also impressed in six appearances with the Sierra Leone National Team this year, picking up two assists in World Cup qualifying play against Djibouti and Burkina Faso. He was most recently called up to the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers earlier this month.

Samadia and Athletic sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and continue their push towards the playoffs this Saturday, September 28th at the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

