Hounds Excited for Hispanic Heritage Night Celebration

As the vibrant colors of Hispanic Heritage Month go on display across the USL Championship, the Riverhounds are excited to celebrate their upcoming Hispanic Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Saturday night when they host Birmingham Legion FC at Highmark Stadium.

Hispanic Heritage Night is a tribute to the cultural richness and diversity of our Spanish-speaking community in Pittsburgh. The event provides a unique platform to celebrate and recognize the stories and traditions that shape many of our fans and the players on the team.

One of the most inspiring aspects of Hispanic Heritage Night is the way it embodies the unifying power of soccer, and how the game brings together players from around the globe. Defender Dani Rovira hails from Colombia, goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta is a native of Paraguay, and even some of the team's American-born players have Hispanic roots, such as captain Danny Griffin, who has Peruvian heritage through his mother's side of the family.

"I feel like that's the most beautiful part of soccer, different cultures getting together. Everyone has a different style. It's very nice in that sense," Perrotta said.

That sentiment resonates deeply as fans from various backgrounds come together to celebrate their shared passion for the game. It's a powerful reminder that Hispanic Heritage Night isn't just for the players; it's a celebration for everyone, honoring the spirit of the community.

That's why, Rovira says, the joy of Hispanic Heritage Night extends beyond the 90 minutes of the match.

"At the end of the games, to be able to hang out with (fans), hear where they're from... most of the time it's their first game," Rovira said. "I think that's the best part - to be able to not only connect that one time but make it where they come regularly."

Rovira is one of the longest-tenured Hounds players in his sixth season with the club, and he understands the opportunity for genuine, in-person interaction is one of the most important parts of connecting with the Hispanic community. During his time in Pittsburgh, Rovira has seen the growth in support from the community, and his own work with Latino-focused organizations has played a role in that growth.

"I think it's something that the team has worked really hard on the past couple of years, every year trying to reach out somewhere different, and it's been fun," Rovira said.

This year's Hispanic Heritage Night will proudly honor the rich traditions and contributions of the Hispanic community, bringing together families and fans for an unforgettable Saturday evening. La Mega Media, one of the night's sponsors, will have a DJ outside in the Tailgate Zone, spinning a Latin music mix as part of the pregame entertainment. The Hounds' popular $1 IC Light special will also run until kickoff, starting at 5 p.m. in the Tailgate Zone and carrying into the stadium when gates open at 6 p.m.

This year, popular Pittsburgh grocery and eatery Las Palmas has also partnered with the Hounds, and they will also have a DJ from their new Radio Las Palmas inside the stadium, keeping the energy high for both pregame and postgame entertainment during the autograph session. Tickets for the match are also available on-site at Las Palmas, in addition to online at Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

The Hounds will also be welcoming to the match Roberto Clemente Jr., the son of Hispanic baseball icon and Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, and player introductions will be delivered in Spanish and English for fans. At halftime, a 7v7 celebrity soccer match featuring former contestants from Survivor, Big Brother and other reality TV shows will be played, with the participants raising money for La Promesa Foundation, a Latino-focused charity.

With so much going on - not to mention a critical match toward the Hounds' playoff push against Birmingham - Saturday promises to be an exciting celebration honoring Hispanic heritage and soccer spirit at Highmark Stadium.

Feature written by Riverhounds contributor Mason Fish.

