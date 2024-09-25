FC Tulsa Teams up with Food on the Move, Helps Fight Hunger in Tulsa

September 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa players and staff spent their Tuesday night volunteering at Food on the Move, helping to provide healthy and quality food to Tulsans in need.

Players helped distribute food to those in need at Food on the Move's Community and Resource Festival, supplying much-needed resources to families while interacting with fellow community members. Held at Northwest Tulsa Hub, FC Tulsa was one of multiple organizations that joined forces with Food on the Move and CEO Kevin Harper.

"We love partnerships," Harper said. "It's one of the best ways that we can make an impact in our community. The battle against food insecurity requires us all to work together, and we're so grateful that FC Tulsa players answered the call for volunteers."

FC Tulsa's involvement with Food on the Move marks one of multiple community projects during Hunger Action Month, joining its "Saves Against Hunger" initiative with Tacos 4 Life, which has raised 280 meals for food-insecure families in September.

Food on the Move partners with health experts, community leaders, government agencies and local businesses to bring quality food and resources into areas without access to fresh produce, known as food deserts. It intends to affect permanent change that attracts investment, partnerships, the return of community grocery stores and sustainable local food systems. Food On The Move is focused on ending food insecurity one community at a time through food distribution, educational programs, workforce development, health assessments and innovative solutions.

Up next, FC Tulsa will conclude Hunger Action Month on the road on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT as it faces off against Oakland Roots SC. The contest will feature an official watch party at Cabin Boys Brewpub starting at 4 p.m. The party will feature $4 FC Tulsa 918 Cervezas and a $25 Cabin Boys gift card raffle.

FC Tulsa is slated to return to home action on Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. CT vs. El Paso Locomotive FC. The club will celebrate '80s Night at the match and will feature a Tulsa Roughnecks-inspired shirt giveaway.

