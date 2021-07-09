Reno Aces to host third "Home Run for Life" ceremony on Friday

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their third Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2021, featuring Jon Gillett, a multiple sclerosis warrior, on Friday, July 9 when the Aces take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored have overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Jon has been a fighter since being diagnosed with MS on March 3, 2020.

Looking for ways to help treat the various symptoms of multiple sclerosis, which sometimes include unexplained fatigue, pain and numbness, balances and mobility concerns and changes in cognition, Jon turned to Saint Mary's Fitness Center.

Through Pilates and Chair Yoga courses that enhance core strength, balance improvement, flexibility and mobility, as well as a full membership to use weights and machines, this MS warrior has been able to make outstanding progress in overcoming the odds.

The support of the Saint Mary's Fitness Center professional staff has kept Jon on his journey of fitness and recovery, creating an environment for him to increase positive attitudes and mindfulness through an incredibly difficult journey.

Jon Gillett will round the bases commemorating his "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning on Friday night. The Reno Aces and the Las Vegas Aviators players and staff will be lined up at a 12-foot distance to greet him as he makes his way toward home plate.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 5:35 p.m. PT on Friday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

