Bees Rally in Ninth for Walk-Off Win

July 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees trailed by as many as six before coming back for a 10-9 walk-off victory against the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Jake Gatewood and Jo Adell keyed the Salt Lake rally with a pair of two-run homers. Gatewood moved to fourth place in Triple-A West with his 15th home run of the season and Jo Adell regained a share of the Minor League lead in home runs with his 18th of the year. The Bees were down to their final out with nobody on base in the ninth before Preston Palmeiro homered to draw the Bees within one. Gavin Cecchini walked, Jon Jay doubled and Matt Thaiss was intentionally walked to bring up Adell with the bases loaded. Adell lined the first pitch of the at-bat into the gap for the Bees first win of the season when trailing after eight innings.

Salt Lake starter Griffin Canning got into trouble early, allowing a three-run homer in the first inning and a bases-clearing double in the second inning, ending his day early. Canning allowed three hits, six runs, walked five and struck out four over two innings. AJ Ramos would allow a three-run homer in the fourth, but Zac Ryan, Austin Warren and Jose Quijada were able to combine to allow no runs on one hit and one walk over the final five innings to keep the Bees in it.

The Bees and River Cats meet for game two of the series on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

