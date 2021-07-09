Aces Notes

July 9, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Heart and Soul:

The Reno Aces blanked the Las Vegas Aviators for the second time this season, knocking off the visiting team, 1-0, and snapping their three-game winning streak.

The Aces held the Aviators off the board for the second time this season, downing the team from Summerlin, 3-0, on May 15. The last time Reno held its opponent scoreless and drove in just one run came on June 22, 2019, against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Ildemaro Vargas became the all-time total base leader for the Aces with his two hits against the Aviators. The 29-year-old tied Cole Gillespie's 647 total bases in the opening frame with a single before shattering the record with a base knock in the third to overtake first with 648.

Jose Herrera reached base safely for the 22nd-straight game with his walk in the second frame. Juniel Querecuto also extended his hitting streak to four with a single to left in the same inning.

Humberto Mejia picked up his third win of the season, punching out eight batters in his five innings of work. The right-hander's strikeout total marks the 15th time this season an Aces' pitcher has recorded at least five in a game. In such contests, the Biggest Little City's team moved to 13-2 on the year.

Fly With Me:

Five current Aces have recorded at least 10 hits against the Aviators this season with Drew Ellis and Camden Duzenack pacing the club with 14 apiece. Duzenack also leads all current players with five home runs, 10 RBIs and a .667 batting average.

12 of the Oakland Athletics' top-30 prospects are currently on the Aviators' active roster, including No. 2 ranked A.J. Puk. The 26-year-old has struggled against the Aces this season, allowing seven runs on nine hits in five innings of work across three relief appearances.

Vimael Machin has been Las Vegas' best bat against their Nevada counterpart, putting forth a .282/.349/.487 slash line with a club-leading 11 RBIs in nine contests. The Aviators' infielder struggled in his three games at Greater Nevada Field this season, going 3-for-13 with a double, a triple and a run scored.

Daulton Jefferies takes the mound for Las Vegas on Friday. Las Vegas' starter got shelled for seven runs on eight hits in his no-decision on June 14, a game that ended 21-16 in favor of the Aces.

The Aviators rank third in Triple-A West with 368 runs scored and 533 hits while holding the top spot with 248 walks. Las Vegas' pitching staff has struggled through 55 games, allowing the most runs in Triple-A with 398 while holding a second-worst 6.67 ERA.

That's Just the Way We Roll:

Through seven games this month, Juniel Querecuto paces the club with 10 hits and a .417 batting average. The Aces' infielder also sits in a four-way tie for first with two home runs in July, matching Michael De La Cruz, Drew Ellis and Jake McCarthy.

Ildemaro Vargas ranks second in hits with eight and holds the team lead in doubles with Seth Beer, each smacking two apiece.

Miguel Aguilar has been dominant since the start of the month, making four appearances and shutting the door on all four of his save opportunities. The opposition is batting just .097 against the Aces' closer in July while allowing just one hit and a pair of walks in his 4.0 innings of action.

Along with Aguilar, eight other Aces' relievers have yet to allow an earned run in July, combining to surrender just six hits and seven walks in 15.2 frames of work.

In Josh Green's only start of the month, he put forth the best outing by an Aces' pitcher this season. In his season-high 7.2 innings of work on July 2 against Tacoma, the right-hander hurled 94 pitches and allowed just one run on eight hits while striking out four batters in his sixth win of the year.

We Rock:

The Aces' bats have dipped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .295 batting average. The team's average at the plate sits three points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.292).

Reno ranks second in MiLB with 410 runs scored, three tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (413).

Seth Beer has recorded a Triple-A-leading 21 doubles this season.

Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. The Aces' corner infielder moved into fifth place in MiLB's top level with 28 extra-base hits, one ahead of Beer's seventh-best 27. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 6-2 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .374 batting average and first with a .506 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

In the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's club has locked down a Triple-A-leading .313 batting average, 157 runs, 198 hits and 34 home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.