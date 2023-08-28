Reno Aces Return Home Tomorrow for Second-To-Last Homestand of the 2023 Campaign

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a six game homestand starting tomorrow night at Greater Nevada Field. Only 12 home games remain in the 2023 regular season for the club. Full details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno vs. El Paso Margaritas presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7

Thursday, August 31st

Both teams will be in their Copa de la Diversion identities.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Reno Aces Paper Company Night - Saturday, September 2nd.

Featuring Kate Flannery, actress who played "Meredith" on the hit show "The Office."

VIP Meet & Greet and photo packages are currently on-sale via RenoAces.com and this link: https://fevo.me/3KxtF0J

For those already with a ticket to the game, VIP experience add-ons can be purchased here: https://fevo.me/3R2LnwS

The Aces will be wearing special "The Office" inspired jerseys on-field which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can bid on these jerseys by visiting RenoAces.com or texting "AUCTION" to 21003. Standard text and data rates may apply.

"The Office" inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured in-stadium.

Labor Day Celebration Postgame Fireworks - Sunday, September 3rd.

Celebrate the long weekend with rare Sunday postgame fireworks show, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the week:

Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

