Bees Leave Round Rock on 11-2 Loss

August 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)







Round Rock scored eleven unanswered runs over a four-inning stretch as the Express cruised to an 11-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday night. The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the second on a bases-loaded double play grounded into by Jared Walsh, but Round Rock came back with four runs in the bottom of the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, and three more in the fifth.

Salt Lake starter Jhonathan Diaz (8-2) took the loss as he went three and two third innings and allowed eight runs on eleven hits with one strikeout and a season-high six walks. Offensively, the Bees were held to just five hits. Michael Stefanic and Jordyn Adams each had two hits for the Bees, with Stefanic picking up a run batted in, as he knocked home Adams with a double in the sixth inning. Stefanic now has a 22-game on-base streak.

