El Paso Edges Sacramento Sunday

August 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Ray-Patrick Didder hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 8-7. The Chihuahuas won the final two games of the series after losing the first four.

Didder also hit a solo home run in the first inning and walked twice. El Paso left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with two doubles to move his hitting streak to 12 games. Ornelas now has multiple hits in nine of his last 14 games. Chihuahuas reliever Ray Kerr pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and is now 10-for-10 in save opportunities this season. Kerr has 15 straight scoreless Triple-A appearances.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger went 0-for-2 with a walk in an MLB Injury Rehab game Sunday. The Chihuahuas finished their season series with Sacramento and went 5-7 on the season against the River Cats. El Paso does not play on Monday.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 7, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (08/27/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (21-30, 55-70), El Paso (23-28, 55-71)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso TBA vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

