Hunter Goodman Named PCL Player of the Week

Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman/outfielder Hunter Goodman has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for August 22-27, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Goodman went 10-for-17 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI against Oklahoma City. He tallied a pair of multi-home run games, giving him three in 15 contests at Triple-A. Goodman connected on go-ahead three-run blasts in the seventh and ninth innings in Tuesday and Friday's wins, respectively, that ended up being the difference.

Despite only playing in four of six possible games this week, Goodman paced the circuit in home runs (four), RBI (11), total bases (23) while finishing tied for second place with 10 hits.

Goodman was promoted to the Isotopes on August 8 and slashed .371/.418/.903 with six doubles, nine home runs and a whopping 33 RBI, the most during that span. He currently leads all Minor Leaguers with 34 homers between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.

Goodman's performance helped earn him his first call-up to the Major Leagues, as the Rockies purchased his contract prior to Sunday's game. In his debut, Goodman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Colorado's 4-3 victory over Baltimore.

He is the third Isotopes player to garner Player of the Week laurels, joining Coco Montes (April 10-16) and Jonathan Morales (June 26-July 2). Additionally, it's the 25th Player/Pitcher of the Week honors earned by a Rockies' farmhand, the third-most amongst all 30 farm systems (leader: Los Angeles Dodgers, 30).

