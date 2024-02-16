Reno Aces Kickoff 2024 Single-Game Ticket Sales on Friday

February 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - With the 2024 Reno Aces Home Opener only a few weeks away, the club has announced that Single-Game Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Following a 2023 campaign, where the club set a new franchise record in wins, the Aces 2024 Home Opener is set for Tuesday, April 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. PT, against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The 2024 season will feature a 75-game home schedule that includes a visit by every Pacific Coast League team to Greater Nevada Field at least once, from April 2nd through September 22nd.

Fans will enjoy Daily Deals for every Reno Aces home game at Greater Nevada Field throughout the season with the complete details below:

Reno Aces Daily Deals:

Taco Tuesday presented by JOIN Inc. and Alice 96.5.

Come for the baseball, stay for the Tacos! Enjoy Taco Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field every Tuesday, featuring 2 street tacos for $6, or add a beer and make it $10.

Wild Wednesday presented by WILD 102.9.

Fans can purchase $10.29 infield reserve tickets for every Wednesday home game using code "WILD".

Throwback Thursday presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1.

Honor the past every Thursday at GNF this season! The home team will become the Reno Silver Sox, paying homage to Northern Nevada's original professional baseball team!

Fireworks Friday presented Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3.

Come for the fireworks on the field and stay for the ones following the game! Everyone's favorite night of the week is back all summer long.

Super Saturday presented by KOLO 8 News Now and 103.7 The River.

Every Saturday from May through September, the Aces have something Super in store! From Star Wars to Peanuts, Micheladas de Reno, and more! There's something for everyone on Saturday nights at Greater Nevada Field.

Family Sunday presented Tesla and Sunny 106.9.

Every Sunday is a Family Sunday at GNF! Kids run the bases post-game and wear RED- As the Aces will take the field in their red "City Pride" BLC uniforms.

The Reno Aces will open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. And make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 campaign are available via RenoAces.com by texting "TIXX" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 16, 2024

Reno Aces Kickoff 2024 Single-Game Ticket Sales on Friday - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.