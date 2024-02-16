Single-Game Tickets for Space Cowboys Games Go on Sale February 23

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tickets for all 75 home games for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 am. Sugar Land will also announce their entire promotional schedule for the 2024 season on Friday, February 23.

The Space Cowboys home schedule features three home series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and a pair of series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

In their division, the Space Cowboys will play the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field just once in 2024, matching up with the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate from August 6 through August 11. The Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, also make just one trip to Sugar Land from August 20 through August 25, part of a 12-game home stand from August 20 to September 1.

Sugar Land will be at home on Mother's Day (May 12 vs. OKC), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26 vs. RR), Father's Day (June 16 vs. OKC) and Independence Day (July 4 vs. RR).

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

