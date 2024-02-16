Annual River Cats Preseason Party Announced for March 3

February 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Ready for the beginning of baseball season? The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are celebrating their 25th anniversary season and the start of the 2024 campaign with their annual Preseason Party on Sunday, March 3.

Gates for the Preseason Party will open at 11 a.m. for season ticket members, and will open to the general public from noon through 3 p.m. (PT). That day will also mark the opening of the Sutter Health Park ticket office, kicking off sales of individual game tickets along with the opportunity to select from a variety of membership packages.

Fans in attendance will receive free hot dogs and soda, enjoy live music during the event, and have the first chance to view brand-new merchandise at the On Deck Shop. Kid-friendly games and activities, as well as a scavenger hunt, will offer those attending the chance to win prizes throughout the event.

Returning this year, fans will have the chance to purchase an opportunity to take batting practice on the field during this event (weather permitting), with all proceeds benefiting the River Cats Foundation. Even more, River Cats supporters will have the chance to purchase game worn jerseys and other authenticated items.

Preseason Party also marks the on-sale date for tickets to the 11th annual Fourth on the Field presented by Xfinity celebration, a yearly sold-out event where attendees can take in live music, food trucks, and the biggest fireworks show in Sacramento, all enjoyed from the field of Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats will play 75 regular-season games at their home of Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, beginning with their season-opening contest against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) on Friday, March 29 at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Nearly one week prior, the Sacramento River Cats will battle against their parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants, in an exhibition contest on Sunday, March 24. Tickets for the exhibition game are currently available by purchasing a season membership.

A full game schedule, as well as promotional schedule, is currently available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are currently available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.